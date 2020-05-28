Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:30 PM
Mt. Rose Cemetery
Dale D. Rhoads


1928 - 2020
Dale D. Rhoads Obituary
Dale D. Rhoads

York - Dale D. Rhoads, 91, entered into rest Monday May 25, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Center. He was the husband of the late June M. (Wolf) Rhoads.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30pm Friday, May 29 at Mt. Rose Cemetery with Rev. William Shutt officiating. Full military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Mr. Rhoads was born December 19,1928 in York, a son of the late Paul R. and Estelle (Caldwell) Rhoads. He served in the US Army, and worked as a manufacturing engineer. He was an avid Lions club member for many years. He attended Bible Baptist Church.

Dale is survived by his children: Gail Schwartzer and her husband J. Michael, Deborah Weaver, Sari Fisher and her husband Larry, Kristie Butler and her husband Steven; grandchildren Stephen Schwartzer, Adam Weaver, Megan Weaver, Eric Miller, Melissa Brown, Kelly Trump, Matthew Butler, Samuel Butler, Rachel Butler; 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael J. Schwartzer.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020
