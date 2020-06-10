Dale Daniel "Dan" Benshoof
Glen Rock - Dale Daniel "Dan" Benshoof, 75, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the husband of Anne T. (Thompson) Benshoof of Glen Rock with whom he shared 53 years of marriage together in March. Born in Baltimore City, MD, he was the son of Naomi Catherine (Standiford) Benshoof and the late Dale Marion Benshoof.
He graduated from Hereford High School, Class of 1962 and Frostburg State University in 1967. He then received his Master's degree in Music Education from Towson University in 1969. Dan was as a music teacher for Southern School Districts for 15 years and later owned his own home building and remodeling company for 35 years; Benshoof Builders, where he worked until retirement. He was a member of York Builders Association, York Remodelers Association and PA Teacher's Association.
Dan could play any instrument given to him; his most recent favorite instrument was an autoharp. He was a woodworker, furniture repairer, electrician, part-time historian and collector of antique tools. He also was an educator, singer and an accomplished chair caner. He dedicated his life to learning so he could teach and serve others.
In addition to his mother and wife, he leaves to cherish his memory three sons Michael E. Benshoof and his wife Morgan F., Bruce L. Benshoof and his wife Anna H. and Alex T. Benshoof and his wife Jennifer C.; five grandchildren Caroline, Payton, Catherine, Nicholas and Jordan Benshoof; three siblings Butch Roloson, Marian Lyttle and Alice Hinterberger. He was preceded in death by two grandsons Zack and Theo.
A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Dan's memory to a charity of your choice.
