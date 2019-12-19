Services
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
Dale Deckert Jr.


1948 - 2019
Dale Deckert Jr. Obituary
Dale Deckert, Jr.

Gettysburg - Dale A. Deckert, Jr., 71, 1275 Belmont Road, Gettysburg, PA died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born May15, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late Dale A. Deckert, Sr. and Nellie Watson Deckert. Dale is survived by his beloved wife, Carla Elaine Jackson Deckert, three children; Dale A. Deckert, III and his wife Kate of Littlestown, PA, Jennifer Deckert and her partner Peyton Pool of Middletown, PA, Michael Deckert and his wife Jennifer of Chambersburg, PA, three step-children; Kathy Mixon of Dover, PA, Scott Mixon and his wife Bonnie of Orrtanna, PA, Tammy Mixon of Gettysburg, PA several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, a sister, Anna Deckert of Gettysburg, PA and his dog, Max.



Dale was a graduate of Biglerville High School. He was a Route Salesman for Utz Quality Snacks for 29 years until his retirement in 2012. Dale enjoyed country music, taking cruises and dining out. He also enjoyed watching football especially Penn State. Most of all he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.



A Celebration of Life service will be held, Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to SpiriTrust Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or , 125 Lucy Avenue, Hummelstown, PA 17306. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
