Dale E. Bunner
Dale E. Bunner

Red Lion - Dale E. Bunner, 83, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at York Hospital. Dale was the husband of Doris S. (Shrodes) Bunner to whom he was married for 59 years.

Due to COVID-19, services are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. 35 Gotham Pl. Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born on July 5, 1937 in Pickens, WV, Dale was the son of the late Wayne and Virginia (Hardman) Bunner.

After serving in the US Army National Guard, Mr. Bunner worked as a mechanical engineer with Barton Associates and retired after many years. He enjoyed investing, hunting, fishing and playing golf. Dale and Doris were members at Zion United Methodist Church.

Along with his wife, Doris, Dale is survived by his son, Kevin T. Bunner of Red Lion; five grandchildren, Marin G. Bunner, Seth T. Bunner, Jonah A. Bunner, Blake A. Bunner and Austin L. Bunner. Dale was preceded in death by his son, Devin T. Bunner.

Memorial contributions can be made in Dale's honor to the Devin T. Bunner Memorial Golf Outing, 302 Mohawk Dr., Red Lion, PA 17356.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.








Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
