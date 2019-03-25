|
|
Dale E. Burk
Port Charlotte, FL - Dale E. Burk, 94, formerly of Red Lion, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte, FL. He was the husband of the late Mary F. (Matthews) Burk.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at New Harmony Presbyterian Church, 2295 Delta Road, Brogue with Rev. Beth Appel officiating. A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 PM Saturday at the Church. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born October 21, 1924 in Brogue, a son of the late Wiley A. and Olive M. (Shelley) Burk, he retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1990 after 21 years of service. Mr. Burk was a longtime member, Elder, Trustee and Sunday School Superintendent at New Harmony Presbyterian Church. He was a member of Early American Steam Engine Society. Mr. Burk also loved operating his "side job", Burk Mower Sales where he would buy, repair and sell mowers, farm tractors and snow plows.
Mr. Burk is survived by a daughter, Carol A. and husband George Winand, III of Port Charlotte; two sons, Dwight E. and wife Phylis Burk of Spry and Joel M. and wife Carol Burk of Senoia, GA; five grandchildren, Lance Markel, Shelly Bunch, Donovan Burk, Jennifer Borage and Laura Ellyson; six great grandchildren; a great great grandson; and a sister, June Burk Lloyd of York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Harmony Presbyterian Church, 2295 Delta Rd., Brogue, PA 17309.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019