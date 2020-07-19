Dale E. Hein
York - Dale E. Hein, 84, peacefully entered into heavenly rest at his home on July 10, 2020. Born in York on July 6, 1936, Dale was the son of the late John Hein and Margaret (Gentzler) Hein and a member of the William Penn Senior High Class of 1954. He was the loving husband of Jeanne (McNamara) Hein, with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage on February 11th this year. Dale and Jeanne were Pennsylvania State and Regional Roller Skating Dance Champions in the 1950's.
A self-taught licensed Professional Engineer, Dale was Founder and President of National Certified Testing Laboratories until his retirement in 2005. He had previously worked for Graham Engineering, Kottcamp Sheet Metal, AMP Incorporated and also held several patents. Dale was a member of the White Rose Polka Dancers Association and the Alpenrose German club. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in York as well as a founding charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6353 and a 4th Degree Knight of Assembly 920. Dale cherished his time golfing with friends and family, polka dancing, and working on his model railroad. He enjoyed spending summers at his beach home in Ocean Pines, MD for 30 years.
In addition to his devoted wife Jeanne, Dale is also survived by his three loving children, Lynn Becker and husband Jeff of Dallastown, Patrick Hein and wife Julie of York and Christina Snapp and husband Kerry of Centerville. Dale greatly loved his six grandchildren Julie, Stephanie, Derek, Jenna, Christopher and Alec as well as his four great-grandchildren Colton, Callum, Morgan and Miles. All of his family, friends and neighbors from Florida to Pennsylvania will miss his outgoing personality, warm generosity and zest for life.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM on July 24 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd, York with Father Steven Fernandes officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM at the church prior to the service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Dale's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church of York, Wounded Warrior Project
, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Due to current COVID restrictions, everyone attending the visitation or service will be required to wear a face mask and will be practicing social distancing.