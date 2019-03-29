Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
York - Dale E. Leber, 74, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at York Hospital.

Mr. Leber was born in York County, November 20, 1944, son of the late Charles E. and Clara M. (Anderson) Leber.

Dale retired as a truck driver for the former Ralph Innert.

He is survived by a brother, David E. Leber of Seven Valleys; and a number of cousins.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh.) There will be a visitation form 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Final resting place will be in Giesey Cemetery, Shrewsbury.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
