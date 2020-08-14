1/1
Dale E. Polimeni
Dale E. Polimeni

York, PA - Dale E. (Berger) Polimeni, 58 of York, PA, died at her residence on August 13, 2020. She was the wife of David M. Polimeni with whom she observed their 35th wedding anniversary on September 15, 2019.

Born November 8, 1961 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Katherine (Arner) Berger.

Dale was employed as a mortgage processor for various Real Estate companies for thirty years. Most recently, she was employed as a settlement processor for Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate. She was a very active member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in York.

In addition to her husband, Dale is survived by a daughter, Alex M. Polimeni of York, PA, a brother, Kurt Berger of Shrewsbury, PA, three sisters, Gwen Vondersmith of Parksville, MD, Gretchen Jensen of Manchester, MD and Christina Neddo of Earleville, MD, three nephews, Brian Vondersmith, Madison Neddo and Russell Jensen, Jr. and four nieces, Leisl Piper, Lauren Neddo, Katie Benden and Joely Jensen.

Following cremation, a private Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Dale should be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2121 Roosevelt Ave., York, PA 17408.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
