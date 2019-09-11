|
Dale Eugene Stoner, Sr.
Dover - Dale E. Stoner, Sr., 96, of Dover passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born October 10, 1922 in Newberrytown, he was the son of the late Park C. Stoner and Martha I. (Updegraff) Bentzel and widower of Janet L. (Witmer) Stoner since October 2011. He was also preceded in death by a sister Louise Lauer.
He was a retired machinist manager for Naval Ordinance Plant in York and Mechanicsburg for 40 plus years. He served in the United States Army during WWII as a rifleman and military police which included guarding General George S. Patton during his service in Europe. He received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service. In 2018 he was included in the Court of Valor at Prospect Hill Cemetery, York, PA. Dale was an avid Nascar and stock car enthusiast. He loved to woodwork, hunt, fish, and had his pilot's license when he was younger. He was a lifetime member of Clear Springs Hunting Camp in Sullivan County, a member of the Shiloh American Legion Post # 0791, the Mount Wolf VFW Post #2493, Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, West Manchester Township Farmers and Sportsmen Association, and the Pennsylvania Rifle and Pistol Association, Inc.
Surviving are his daughters Darlene M. Smith (Gregory) of Dover, Emily J. Montarsi (Francis "Monk") of Mill Hall, Beverly A. Toomey (Keith) of Youngwood, Donna L. Bender (David) of York; son Dale E. Stoner, Jr. of Manchester; sister Betty Hughes of Dover; brother John Bentzel (Theda) of Dover. Also surviving are grandchildren Meagan Thomas, Sara Dease, Jessica Bender, Niki Montarsi, Erin Liefeld, Benjamin Smith, Adam Toomey; great grandchildren Joshua Claytor, Rori Thomas, Anna Stahl, Morgan Stahl, Dexter Smith, Adeline Liefeld, Gwendolyn Smith, Sebastian Liefeld, and Lander Prough.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cocklin Funeral Home, 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg preceded by a viewing from 1:00 PM. Interment, with Military Honors, will be in Rolling Green Memorial Park, Camp Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, National Headquarters, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019