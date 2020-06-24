Dale F. ToomeyDallastown - Dale F. Toomey, 76 of Dallastown, passed away on Wednesday, June 17th at the Vitas In-Patient Unit in Rockledge, FL. He was the husband of the late Carolyn L. Boyer.Mr. Toomey was born in York on May 28, 1944 and was the son of the late Franklin and Gertrude (Koons) Toomey.He is survived by his three children, Robert Toomey, David Toomey and his wife Mary of Melbourne, FL and Trudy-Ann Walmer and her husband Shawn of Dallastown. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Leslie, Kristen, Tianna, Joshua, Danielle, Amanda, Shawn and Shane; six great grandchildren; and his sister, Valerie Heim and her husband Ray of Millsboro, DE. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Jo Irvin.Dale was a graduate of Red Lion High School and attended Penn State for electronics. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, proudly serving in the United States Air Force. Dale worked as lead carpenter for Harley Davidson and retired after 44 years of service. While working at Harley, he was active in the union and was past president of the Harley Owners Group. Dale was an avid animal lover and a staunch supporter of the SPCA.A viewing will take place on Friday, June 26, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown and then again at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Following cremation, interment will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the York County SPCA, 3195 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.To share memories please visit