Dale Gingerich
York - Dale Dean Gingerich 81, of York, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Donna Lee (Reimer) Gingerich whom he married 59 years ago on July 16, 1960.
Dale was born November 10, 1938 in York and was the son of the late Clair and Bertha (Houston) Gingerich.
He retired from Manley Valve in York with over 30 years of service. After retirement, he was a shuttle driver at Apple Nissan. Dale was a life member of Hawk's Gunning Club.
In addition to his wife, Donna, Dale is survived by a brother, Jay Gingerich of Hellam and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Clair and Glenn Gingerich.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Mt. Rose Cemetery, York with Reverend James Winter, Sr. officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
To share memories of Dale please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020