Dale Harlacher
York - Dale L. Harlacher, age 74, passed away suddenly at home on March 4, 2019.
Dale was born in York and was the son of the late Melvin and Stella (Winand) Harlacher. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He worked for Caterpillar Inc. in York for many years prior to retiring.
He is survived by his son Ryan K. Harlacher of Dover, three grandchildren, his brother Melvin Harlacher and his twin sister Donna Baer.
A Graveside Service will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019