Dale L. Anderson Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale L. Anderson, Sr

York - Dale L. Anderson,Sr., 88, entered into rest on June 25, 2020.Born on September 7, 1931 in York, he was the son of the late Ethal (Beck) and Jonas Anderson. He was the loving husband of the late Betty Mae (Coble) Anderson, daughter of the late Mary and Ralph Coble. He was self-employed as a logger and a paver.

Dale leaves to cherish his memory, children, Dale Anderson, Jr. and wife Barbara, Bonnie Shaffer, Glenda Anderson, Deb Slusser and husband Olen, Vickie Anderson and companion Lisa Stewart, Dianna Anderson and fiance, William Eisenhart, Keith Anderson, Kimberly Anderson and fiance Charles Shaffer, Melissa Kerchusky, Melinda Watkins, Steven Anderson, and Michelle Anderson; siblings, Patricia Stoner, Nancy Prevost and Linda Bixler; twenty-six grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. In addition to his wife, Dale was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Anderson, Gene Anderson, Glenn Anderson, Marie Hake, Larry Anderson, and Rosella Anderson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Manchester Assembly of God, 4115 Board Rd, Manchester, Pa. Rev. Thomas A. Gilman will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Rohlers Church Cemetery, Dover. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved