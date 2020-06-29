Dale L. Anderson, Sr



York - Dale L. Anderson,Sr., 88, entered into rest on June 25, 2020.Born on September 7, 1931 in York, he was the son of the late Ethal (Beck) and Jonas Anderson. He was the loving husband of the late Betty Mae (Coble) Anderson, daughter of the late Mary and Ralph Coble. He was self-employed as a logger and a paver.



Dale leaves to cherish his memory, children, Dale Anderson, Jr. and wife Barbara, Bonnie Shaffer, Glenda Anderson, Deb Slusser and husband Olen, Vickie Anderson and companion Lisa Stewart, Dianna Anderson and fiance, William Eisenhart, Keith Anderson, Kimberly Anderson and fiance Charles Shaffer, Melissa Kerchusky, Melinda Watkins, Steven Anderson, and Michelle Anderson; siblings, Patricia Stoner, Nancy Prevost and Linda Bixler; twenty-six grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. In addition to his wife, Dale was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Anderson, Gene Anderson, Glenn Anderson, Marie Hake, Larry Anderson, and Rosella Anderson.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Manchester Assembly of God, 4115 Board Rd, Manchester, Pa. Rev. Thomas A. Gilman will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Rohlers Church Cemetery, Dover. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









