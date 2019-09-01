|
Dale L. Kornbau
West York - Dale L. Kornbau, age 86, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 3:31 AM. He was the husband of the late Nadine B. Kornbau who passed away in September 2010.
Mr. Kornbau was a veteran of the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars, a UN Service Medal, ROK Presidential Citation, and a Good Conduct Medal. Mr. Kornbau was born in York on January 29, 1933 and was the son of the late Pius and Dorothy (Eisensmith) Kornbau. He worked for Packless Industries and retired from Y P Products, Inc.
He is survived by daughters, Dolly Shea, Sis Triplett, and Misty R. Mundy; sons, Dale Kornbau, Jr., Brion Kornbau, and Keith Kornbau; nine grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two sisters, Charlotte Halpin and Audrey Lerew; and a brother, Robert Kornbau. He was preceded in death by a brother, George Kornbau.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, September 9, 2019 at Mount Rose Cemetery, with The Rev. Kate Seitz Bortner officiating. Military honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019