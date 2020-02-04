Resources
Dale L. Schaffer


1929 - 2020
Dale L. Schaffer Obituary
Dale L. Schaffer

York - Dale L. Schaffer, 90, entered into rest Saturday February 1, 2020 at Autumn House West. He was the husband of Louella J. (Smith) Schaffer for 56 years.

A celebration of life will be held by the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. Schaffer was born February 21, 1929 in York, a son of the late Samuel and Theda (Keener) Schaffer. He proudly served in the US Navy during WW II in the North Atlantic and was later employed as a Machinist at Caterpillar, Inc.

Dale is survived by his wife; daughter Cindy Detter and her husband Ed, and son Bryan Schaffer; grandchildren Lee Detter, Logan Schaffer, and Reilly Schaffer; a brother and sister Joy Sayers, and Daryl Schaffer.

He was preceded in death by a brother Roger Schaffer.

Recognizing Dale's love of the outdoors, in lieu of memorial contributions, the family suggests you take a young person fishing.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020
