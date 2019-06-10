|
|
Dale M. Chronister
Red Lion - Dale M. Chronister, 85, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Manor Care Dallastown. He was the husband of Delores E. (Collins) Chronister with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage on September 2, 2018.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with full military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard at 6 p.m.
Born on February 8, 1934 in Pleasureville, he was a son of the late Ray M. and Ethel (Schmuck) Chronister. He was employed for 29 ½ years as a meat cutter at the Red Lion Artic Locker and retired in 1996 from GEM Candy Company.
Dale was a US Air Force veteran, a 50 plus year member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Red Lion and enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, bus trips and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Red Lion Elks 1592, Masonic Blue Lodge, Victory AA Club, Hawks Club and the Lion Pharmacy Breakfast Club.
In addition to his wife, Delores, Dale is survived by two daughters, Kim Chronister and her companion, Kevin Wallen and Kris Inners; grandchildren, Josh and Kaci Inners and Shannon and Tyler Wallen; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister and five brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, PO Box 250, Red Lion, PA 17356 or the Parkinson's Foundation, PO Box 6003, Albert Lea, MN 56007-9902
Delores Chronister and family would like to extend a special thank you to his dedicated caregiver Sam Coeyman and the nursing staff at Manor Care Dallastown.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 10, 2019