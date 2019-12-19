Services
Hayshire Church of Christ
100 Haybrook Dr
York, PA 17406
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hayshire U.C.C.
100 Haybrook Dr.
York, PA
Dale R. Brown

Dale R. Brown Obituary
Dale R. Brown

York - Dale R. Brown, 62, of York passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Select Specialty at UPMC Memorial.

He was the husband of Joni M. (Schmohl) Brown. They were married for 41 years.

Dale was born on October 20, 1957 in York. Son of the late George R. and Virginia (Winemiller) Brown.

He was an engineer for Red Lion Controls. He was a graduate of North Harford High School and attended York Technical Institute.

Dale was an avid Orioles fan, and loved fishing and bird watching.

The memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m . on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Hayshire U.C.C., 100 Haybrook Dr. York, with the Rev. Brenda K. Marin officiating.

In addition to his wife, Dale is also survived by two daughters; Katherine Marchewka, and husband Scott, and Barbara Sayer, and husband, Jonathan, all of York. Three grandchildren; Olivia Marchewka, Caedyn Marchewka, and Henry Sayer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Dr., Suite 206 North Hollywood, CA 91607.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
