Dale R. Clymer, Sr., 73, of York, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Phyllis (Long) Clymer whom he married 54 years ago on December 11, 1965.
Mr. Clymer was born June 15, 1946 in Lancaster and was the son of the late Daniel and Eva (Bingeman) Clymer.
In 1964 he graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster. Mr. Clymer was a lifelong farmer. In addition to his love of farming he enjoyed spending time with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an avid Phillies fan and gardener. He was a member of Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene in York.
In addition to his wife, Phyllis, Mr. Clymer is survived by his sons, Dale Clymer, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Manchester, Gregg Clymer and his wife Tina of York; his daughter, Marcia Upton and her husband Benjamin of Oxford, PA; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and his sisters, Jean Eberly and her husband Henry of Gordonville, Pa and Lois Ann Good and her husband Robert of Denver, Pa. Mr. Clymer was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Geesey and borther-in-law Fred Geesey.
His funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, 400 Stillmeadow Lane, York, Pa. Visitations will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf, and Saturday at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Quickels Cemetery in York. Officiating at his service will be Pastors Steve Grosvenor and Joshua Kleinfeld.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider, , 101 Erford Road, Ste 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or New life for girls, 5925 Lewisberry Road, Dover, PA. 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019