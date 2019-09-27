|
Dale R. Stump
Dallastown - Dale Robert Stump, 83, of Dallastown, died on September 25, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Gail S. (Schell) Stump for 65 years. Born in Dallastown on April 8, 1936, he was the son of the late Henry J. and Stella G. (Keener) Stump.
Dale graduated from Dallastown High School in 1953, served in the Army National Guard during the Cold War, retired from Fleming Foods in 1999 and also worked for Eberly Funeral Home. He was a member of the Red Lion Masonic Lodge #649 and Rescue Fire Co. #1 Dallastown.
He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. His greatest joy was his family. He enjoyed wood working, metal detecting, fishing, kayaking and completing jigsaw puzzles and word finds.
He is survived by son, Rodney L. Stump and fiancé Karen Eaton, daughter, Wanda S. Bupp and husband David, son, Bart A. Stump and wife Jennifer, grandchildren: Timothy, Tyler and wife Andra, Zane, Yale, Beth and Janel, and a brother Ernest D. Stump. He was preceded in death by siblings: Gloria, William, Glenn and Clair.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, 104 West Main Street, Dallastown. Viewings will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and Monday, September 30, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be at St. John's Blymire's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Dallastown or the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.
The family wanted to thank the staff of Dallastown Medical Assoc., Cancer Care Assoc. of York, and York Cancer Care for their years of assistance as well as York Hospital Neuroscience ICU for their incredible care and compassion.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019