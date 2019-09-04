|
Damon Michael Lease
Randolph, VT - Damon Michael Lease, of Randolph, VT, passed away on August 28th at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT after a 4 year battle with Liposarcoma.
Damon was born in York, PA and grew up in Spring Grove, PA, where he graduated high school. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Math and Computer Science from Bucknell University in 1984. It was there that he met the love of his life and wife of 33 years, Cheryl. Damon and Cheryl have two children Phillip and Sarah.
Throughout his life, Damon bonded with people across many interests, professions, and geographic locations. He was committed to social justice and believed in equality for all people. During his illness, many people reached out to support him and thank him for the help and friendship he had shared freely. His many friends and acquaintances will be forever better for knowing him.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret. He leaves behind his wife and two children, his sister Kelly Lease, brother Steve Lease, uncle Gary Leinart, nieces Erin Lease Maxwell and Chelsea Klinger, nephew Robert Klinger, his father Adrian Lease, his in-laws Lloyd and Carol Klinger and brother in-law Peter Klinger and his wife Amy.
Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph, VT at www.dayfunerals.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019