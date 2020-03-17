|
Dane R. Reid
Dane R. Reid, 97 of York, PA, passed away peacefully at The Gardens at Camp Hill on March 15, 2020. He was the husband of the late Dorothy E. Reid, who died in 2014.
He was born November 29, 1922 in Confluence, Somerset County, PA.
Dane was a graduate of Somerset High School and Thompson Business School, York, PA. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. He retired from Precision Components in York, PA, following 45 years of faithful service. Dane was a member of Saint James Lutheran Church in West York and a member of the West York V.F.W. Post 8951.
Dane was enamoured of devouring books, mainly literature, poetry and World War II history. He was an aspiring poet himself. Dane had a lifelong romance with all things trains, beginning as a young boy when he loved to watch the trains passing through his small Western Pennsylvania town, then disappering in the distance leaving behind a puff of steam and a plaintive whistle. He loved that sound. Dane also created magical train displays and quaint villages under the Christmas tree to the delight of his children, memories they will cherish of him forever.
He is survived by a son, Dane R. Reid, II and his wife Sandra of Ocean Springs, MS, a daughter, Patricia Drayer and her husband David, of Etters, PA and a great grandson, Michael F. Behman. Dane was preceded in death by his dearly beloved wife Dorothy and his grandson, Michael Scott Behman.
A private graveside service Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with a flag folding ceremony by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint James Lutheran Church, 25 N. Adams Street, York, PA 17404 or the Greater PA Chapter, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020