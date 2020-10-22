Daniel Allen BittsYork, PA - Daniel Allen Bitts, 54 of York, PA, died at his residence on October 20, 2020. He was the husband of Catherine (McCoy) Bitts with whom he observed their 24th wedding anniversary on February 26, 1996.Born November 29, 1965 in Terre Haute, IN, he was the son of the late Arthur and Katherine Patricia (Smith) Bitts.Dan was employed as a Computer Software Engineer at General Dynamics. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and most recently has been involved with a house church and ministry to nursing homes.In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by his children, Daniel, Lizzy, and her fiancé, Zachery Gilmore, Noah, Mordecai, Hannah, Tabitha, Isaac, Peter and Matthew, all of York, PA, a brother, Arthur Wayne Bitts of Indianapolis, IN and a sister, Nancy Hopper of Suffolk, VA.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Stony Brook Mennonite Cemetery, 3475 Stoneridge Road, York, PA 17402 with the Rev. Steve Warner officiating. Those attending should meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. on Monday.Dan and Cathy met at Christian Student Fellowship while attending Indiana State University. For this reason would like contributions in Dan's memory be made to: Christian Student Fellowship, 732 N. 5th St., Terre Haute, IN 47807.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.