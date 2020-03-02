|
|
Daniel E. Baugher Sr.
Daniel E. Baugher Sr., 92, of Glenville, passed away, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Thelma B. (Hostler) Baugher, with whom he celebrated a 72nd wedding anniversary on November 27th, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville with his pastor, Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard, officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 am Friday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Baugher was born on September 12, 1927 and was a son of the late Paul and Leisetha M. (Boehler) Baugher.
Mr. Baugher Served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1952, received the Victory WWII medal, and served again in the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1952.
Daniel retired from AMP, Inc., Jacobus in 1987 after many years as a Mechanical Engineer. He was a life member of St. Jacob’s (Stone) UCC, the Jefferson Rifle Club, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company, and VFW Post 2506, Hanover, PA. Daniel was also a member of the American Legion Post #14, Hanover.
Daniel enjoyed farming, hunting, tractors, and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Thelma, he is survived by two daughters, Donna J. Harlacher of Gettysburg, and Cindy A. Smith and her husband Robert Smith, Jr. of Glenville; three sons, Robert M. Baugher and his wife Anna of Glenville, Richard H Baugher and his wife Jeanne of Hanover, and Paul H. Baugher of Glenville; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; a sister Shirley Kessler and her husband Harold of Glenville; and a daughter-in-law Sara Baugher Zartman. He was preceded in death by a son Daniel E. Baugher, Jr.; two sisters; and three brothers.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville 17329. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020