Daniel E. Weiser
DOVER - Daniel E. Weiser, 68, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his residence in Dover Township. He was the husband of Melissa A. (Moats) Weiser to whom he was married for 35 years.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be held from 6-8PM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Born July 31, 1951 in Dover, he was son of the late Samuel E. Weiser Sr., and Romaine (Noel) Weiser.
He was employed with Johnson Controls for 12 years as a brazer until his retirement in 2018. Previously he worked with Fleming Foods and CertainTeed.
In addition to his wife, Daniel is also survived by his fur babies, Bear and Colt; one brother, David A. Weiser of Manchester and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Theresa A. (Weiser) Hyder and Ruth A. (Weiser) Stoner and three brothers, Samuel E. Weiser Jr., Joseph E. Weiser and Gary A. Weiser.
Memorial contributions may be made to York Cancer Center, Patient Help Fund, 25 Monument Rd, Suite 194, York Pa 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020