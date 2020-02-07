Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Paddletown Cemetery,
Newberrytown, PA
Daniel E.j. Miller

Daniel E.j. Miller Obituary
Daniel E.J. Miller

York - Daniel E.J. Miller, age 83, of York, died at 7:40 AM Friday, February 7, 2020, at Dallastown Nursing Center. He was the companion of the late Joan D. (Pittinger) Trimmer.

Born December 21, 1936 in Mount Wolf, a son of the late Daniel I. and Theresa (Horvath) Miller, he was retired as a carpenter, and had served in the US Army.

Mr. Miller is survived by two brothers, Lloyd L. Miller, and his wife, Scarlet, of York, and Stephen R. Miller, and his wife Kathy, of York; a sister, Theresa Brown, and her husband, Bob, of Red Lion; four sons, Greg Miller, George Kenoll, and Ronald Kenoll, all of York, and Zachary Miller, of York Haven; a daughter, Brenda Fibie, of York; two grandsons, Nicholas Fibie, and Donald Miller; a grand daughter, Aria Miller; many nieces and nephews; and his former spouse, Patsy (Markey) Miller, of York. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Druck; and a great nephew, Logan Glatfelter.

A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown, with flag presentation by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, #250, York PA 17402; or to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17603.

The family wishes to thank Hospice and Community Care, as well as Dallastown Nursing Center for their exceptional care.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020
