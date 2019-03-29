Daniel G. Mager



York Township - Daniel G. Mager, age 83, of York Township, York, died at 3:17 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Elizabeth K. "Betty" (Kutz) Mager.



Born March 14, 1936 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Ralph E. and Harriet (Bloch) Mager. He was a 1959 graduate of Franklin and Marshall College, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree of Engineering, and was retired from Lockeed Martin Corporation. He was a member of the Country Club of York and enjoyed traveling extensively.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Mager is survived by two daughters, Laura M. Gross, and her husband Randall of York, and Patricia M. Wise of Carlisle; a grandson, Brian Mager Wise; two great granddaughters, Emily Mager Wise and Katherine Chenoweth Wise; and two brothers, Fred Mager of Cape Coral, Florida, and Richard Mager of Levittown. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Inez Parr, and Barbara Mulhern Lovett.



A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franklin and Marshall College, 637 College Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018.



