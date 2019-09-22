|
|
Daniel G. Robinette
Dover - Daniel G. Robinette, 75, entered into rest on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Donna K. (Goodall) Robinette. The couple celebrated 51 years of marriage on July 3, 2019.
Born January 19, 1944 in Pleasantville, Bedford County, Dan was a son of the late Daniel I. and Mary E. (Ranels) Robinette.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.
Dan worked as a forklift operator for the Defense Logistics Agency Installation Support Distribution Center in New Cumberland.
He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mechanicsburg, Shiloh American Legion Post 791, and White Rose Wanderers.
He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and his daily walks with Ruby, his beloved Jack Russell terrier.
In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by two daughters, Dione R. Kehew and husband, Charles, and Danielle L. Bangert ; a son, Dustin O. Robinette and wife, Michelle; five grandchildren, Michael Kehew, Samantha Foster, Kaitlyn and Zacc Bangert, and Alex Robinette; two great grandchildren, Leo and Lane Kehew; his sister, Debra Rogers; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Robinette.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dan's celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 4681 E. Trindle Rd., Mechanicsburg, with visitation to follow. Officiated by Pastor Steve Crews. Burial is private in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania s Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019