|
|
Daniel J. Eyler
York - Daniel J. "Danny" Eyler, 48, went to be with the Lord on Monday February 4, 2019 at York Hospital.
He was born July 24, 1970 in Hanover. Parents Elwood L. and Patricia E. (Stayman) Eyler, Daniel L. Decker and Mary Ann Rosenberry.
Danny worked as a roofer. He had great interest in sign language and football, the Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State.
A viewing will be 10-11 am Friday February 8, 2019 at York City Church 350 Chestnut St. York with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11 am with the Rev. Mike Hammer officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
Danny is survived by his former spouse Angela Eyler, four children Alex Hafer, Travis Hafer, Dallas Eyler, Haley Eyler, siblings: Jeff Eyler, Darryl Eyler, Joshua Eyler, Andy Eyler, Linda McCarthy, Josh Decker and Stephanie Decker.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA of York County 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406, LCBC York 951 N. Hills Rd. York, PA 17402 or to Celebration Community Church 1048 S. Mountain Rd., Dillsburg, PA 17019
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019