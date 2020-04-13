Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Grove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Grove

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Grove Obituary
Daniel J. Grove

York - Daniel "Dan" J. Grove, 45 of York, passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on Saturday, April 11.

Mr. Grove was born in York on December 20, 1974 and was the son of Kurvin H. and Margaret A. Grove and the late Brenda A. (Klinefelter) Grove.

Dan was owner of Commercially Clean Inc. He also worked with his father on doing repairs on apartments. He was known as an exceptional cook and enjoyed preparing meals for his family. He collected Pfaltzgraff and was a member of the former Lafayette Club.

In addition to his father and stepmother, he is survived by his sister, Kathy L. Phillips and her husband Gabriel; brother, David B. Grove; step sister, Melody Brathwaite and her husband Gordon; as well as his aunts and uncles, Patti and Jay Siler and Marie and Rodney Snyder.

Services and burial are private and are under the direction of the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Red Lion Bible Church.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -