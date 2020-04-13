|
Daniel J. Grove
York - Daniel "Dan" J. Grove, 45 of York, passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on Saturday, April 11.
Mr. Grove was born in York on December 20, 1974 and was the son of Kurvin H. and Margaret A. Grove and the late Brenda A. (Klinefelter) Grove.
Dan was owner of Commercially Clean Inc. He also worked with his father on doing repairs on apartments. He was known as an exceptional cook and enjoyed preparing meals for his family. He collected Pfaltzgraff and was a member of the former Lafayette Club.
In addition to his father and stepmother, he is survived by his sister, Kathy L. Phillips and her husband Gabriel; brother, David B. Grove; step sister, Melody Brathwaite and her husband Gordon; as well as his aunts and uncles, Patti and Jay Siler and Marie and Rodney Snyder.
Services and burial are private and are under the direction of the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Red Lion Bible Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020