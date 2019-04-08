|
Daniel J. Sharp
York - Daniel J. "Dan" Sharp, 73, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Marie A. (Miller) Sharp.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, with Rev. David D. MacKenzie officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Sharp was born on October 10, 1945, in York Township and was a son of the late Raymond J. and Laura E. (Lentz) Sharp.
He retired from Eyster Machine Shop in Shrewsbury where he was employed as a truck driver for 10 years. Prior to that he worked as a machine operator at Certainteed Corp. and Stone Container Corp both in York for many years.
Dan enjoyed riding his bicycle on the York Co. Rail Trail with his friends and loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He leaves a daughter, Kimberly J. Shifflett and her husband, Ronnie of Manchester; step-daughter Susan A. Ross and her husband, Robert of Seven Valleys; a step son, Lyndon S. "Mike" Griffie of York; six grandchildren; a son-in-law, Ed Maloy of Dover; three sisters, Ruth E, Myers of York, Carol Altland and Deborah Wampler both of Seven Valleys and a brother, David Sharp of Loganville. Besides his wife he was predeceased by a daughter, Stacy Lynn Maloy; a sister, Edith Rentzel and two brothers, Lou Sharp and Paul Sharp.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor York, PA 17401 or to , 101 Erford Road Suite 201 Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019