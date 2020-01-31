|
|
Daniel Lavern Saxton
York, PA - Daniel Lavern Saxton, 85 of York, PA died on January 30, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Shelia H. (Hibner) Saxton.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA. A visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S. George Street, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020