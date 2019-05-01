|
Daniel Neff Peterman, Jr.
York - Daniel Neff Peterman, Jr., 69 of York, passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on Sunday, April 28th. He was the husband of Amira Battle and the late GloriaJean (Boyer) Peterman.
Mr. Peterman was born in York on January 20, 1950 and was the son of the late Daniel Neff Peterman, Sr. and Mary Jane (Jones) Peterman.
Daniel proudly served in the United States Air Force and graduated from Elizabethtown College, where he received his Bachelors in Business Administration. He was the 4th generation owner of D.S. Peterman Company Wholesale Footwear Distributors in downtown York. Daniel was an avid golfer. He also loved to travel and loved his dogs.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Matthew L. Peterman and his wife Tori Shearer of York and his two grandsons, Joshua Peterman and Macklin Shearer.
A service to honor Daniel's life will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 3rd at The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday and will begin at noon until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 1, 2019