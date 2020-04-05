|
|
Daniel R. Slater
New Freedom - Daniel R. Slater, 74, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 with his loving wife and sons by his side. He was the husband of Bonnie L. (Tress) Slater to whom he was married 54 years on March 12, 2020.
Born in Altoona, PA he was a son of the late John P. and Clara M. (Ivory) Slater. Daniel had been employed at Schneider's Hardware in Baltimore for several years as well as Crescent Industries in New Freedom. He was a hard worker and loved golfing and the Indianapolis Colts. He participated in the Senior Games and adored his grandchildren. Daniel was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Freedom. He and Bonnie shared a special sentiment of "Till the Twelfth of Never" throughout their marriage. For both of them this song was very special and sentimental.
In addition to his wife Bonnie, he is survived by two sons Craig E. Slater and wife Amy L., Shawn R. Slater and wife Kimberly C.; six grandchildren Mitchell K. Slater and companion Alyssa Rankin, Noah M. Slater and wife Samantha, Evan S. Slater, Tressa C. Slater, Lachlan Daniel Slater and Lylah I. Slater; one brother John H. "Jack" Slater and wife Joan and one sister Elizabeth "Betty Jo" Sibol and husband Michael, and sister-in-law Carlyn Slater; several nieces, nephews and extended family. Daniel was preceded in death by a sister Patricia L. Baran and her husband Chuck and a brother Thomas J. Slater.
Services will be announced at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom is assisting the family during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, PA 17349 in Daniel's memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020