Daniel S. Templeton, Jr.
Wrightsville - Daniel S. Templeton, Jr., 89 of Wrightsville, died peacefully at home on May 9, 2019. He was born October 28, 1929 in Lancaster. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Dorothy Templeton and his sister, Janet Valentino. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Leslie and his loving sons, Daniel and his wife, Angeleque, and Troy, and his wife, Kelly of York, a sister, Dottie in California and his five beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Jaden, Jordyn, Kai and Cruz Templeton.
Dan was active in the York community and many knew him in his role as owner and operator of Wisehaven Swimming Pool for the past 59 years. He took so much pride in "taking care of the people" and watching many generations of families make summer memories at the pool.
Dan, along with his father and wife, Leslie, designed and built Wisehaven Banquet Hall in 1972 and operated it until 1989. Dan loved hosting events, weddings and community gatherings at the Hall. He so enjoyed talking with people and had many stories to tell about his years there.
Dan was passionate about his hobbies, particularly hunting and fishing, and shared many special times with family and friends on the water and at the beach in Delaware.
A casual celebration of life will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Wisehaven Hall, 2989 East Prospect Rd., York. A time of remembrance will begin at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dan's name to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or to a .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 14, 2019