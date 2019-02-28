|
|
Daniel Smith
Saugerties - Daniel Smith died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston. He was 83 years old. Born Dec. 15, 1935 in Jacobus, Pa.; he was the son of Raymond and Dorothy Bechtel Smith. A founding partner of Gentzler and Smith Associates, he was an Insurance Agent for more than 30 years. Dogs were his life's passion, in addition to being an AKC Judge and the president of the German Shepherd Dog Club of America, he was the founder and past president of the German Shepherd Dog Club of Greater York. Daniel was a huge baseball fan as well as an avid hunter and outdoorsman. In addition to his wife, Marilyn; he is survived by three children, Joan Mummert, Dan C. Smith, and Darby Smith all of York, Pa.; four stepchildren, Billy Tusing and his wife Sandy of Indianapolis, Alison Schenck and her husband Pete of Saugerties, Brian Smith and his wife Dani of Kingston, and Benjamin Long and his wife Jacki of the Bronx; a brother, Larry Smith and his wife Lucille of York, Pa.; three grandchildren, Vanessa, Jared, and Jessica; four step grandchildren, Adrianna, Taylor, Henry, and Annabelle; and one great-grandchild, Avery. Dan was laid to rest in Saugerties, N.Y. The family suggests donation in Dan's memory be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019