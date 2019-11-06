|
|
Daniel W. Cupp, Jr.
Dover - Daniel W. Cupp, Jr., 64, entered into eternal glory on Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of Catherine L. (Lorson) Cupp. They would have celebrated 40 years of marriage on November 16th.
Born October 14, 1955 in Williamsport, he was a son of Muriel E. (Sowers) Cupp of Montoursville and the late Daniel W. Cupp, Sr.
Dan chose his career path early in life at the age of 12. Following graduation from Montoursville High School in 1973 he went on to earn his degree from Simmons School of Embalming & Mortuary Science in Syracuse, NY. He became a licensed funeral director in 1978 and worked for Spitler Funeral Home in Montoursville, Hollen Funeral Home in Philadelphia and Gundel Funeral Home in Lancaster. In 1989, Dan was blessed with the opportunity to work for Scott Emig at the Emig Funeral Home where he devoted the last 30 years of his life serving the Dover community and surrounding area. He was honored to offer comfort to the families he served during one of the most difficult times in their lives.
Dan was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in York. He was a man of deep faith and compassion which was evident in the service he provided to his community.
When he wasn't working, he loved spending time with his family, especially his young grandsons. Dan always looked forward to the annual family vacation in the Outer Banks where he loved to surf fish and relax. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State Football fan and enjoyed golf.
Above all, Dan was the most loving and dedicated husband, father and "PopPop". He was their rock and will be missed beyond measure.
In addition to his wife and mother, Dan is survived by his daughters, Heather L. Spangler and husband, Kevin and Alyssa M. Lamparter and husband, Zachary; his three grandsons, Radley O. and Wyatt N. Spangler and Leyton K. Lamparter; and two sisters, Susan Parrish and Elizabeth Rodrigues. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Laurie Millheim.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service to celebrate Dan's life at 11:30 a.m. and the visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 2740 Roosevelt Ave., York. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, a close family friend. Burial will be private in Salem Union Cemetery with his pastor, Father Daniel Richards officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Mount Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 W. Market St., York, PA 17401.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019