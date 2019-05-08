|
Danny R. Masimore
York - Danny Richard Masimore, 62, of York, was called home by the Lord April 24, 2019. He was the loving husband of Jennifer Masimore. Born in York, Pa on August 28, 1956, he was the son of the late Richard Masimore. Danny served our country in the United States Air Force.
Danny always put everyone else first before himself and truly enjoyed helping people. He enjoyed camping with his family and loved working in his wood shop making clocks.
Danny leaves to cherish his memory, in addition to his wife, Jennifer, two sisters, Gina Miller, and husband Rodger and Denise and husband Mark; three children, daughters, Tara Masimore and Christina Kelley and husband Zachary Sanders; son, Zach Masimore and wife Amanda; four grandchildren, Kalee Masimore, Adriana Kunkle, Shawn Savercool and Malachi Sanders; nephew, Jason Miller; two nieces, Katie Miller-Gentile and Penny Meckley; best friends, Greg and Yvonne Lippy; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on May 10, 2019, visitation starting at 1 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Rd, York, Pa 17406. Full military honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 8, 2019