Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Darine E. Senft


Darine E. Senft


1927 - 2019
Darine E. Senft Obituary
Darine E. Senft

York - Darine Elizabeth Senft, 91 of the Haven at Springwood, passed away to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Rehabilitation Center.

She was the wife of the late Donald L. Senft. Born in York City on September 27, 1927. Darine was the daughter of the late Guy Durgin and Beatrice (Sichelstiel) Durgin. She was employed at the former National Biscuit Company. She was a 1946 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in York.

Darine is survived by her son, Jeffrey L. Senft, Sr. of York and wife Pat Senft; grandson, Jeffrey L. Senft, Jr. and wife Stephanie of Frederick, MD.

A Celebration of Darine's life will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York, with Pastor Tanya Brubaker officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
