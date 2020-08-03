Darla B. GrenewaltYork - Darla B. (Alwine) Grenewalt, April 21, 1943 - August 1, 2020 passed away peacefully with the love of her life, Mike, by her side after a 5 year battle with PSP.Mom and dad started their adventure by eloping 56 years ago, and it's been a great ride ever since. Mom is survived by the three strong daughters they raised; Beth (Bernie), Katy (Michelle), and Abby (Shawn) all of York. She is also survived by the grandchildren she helped to rear; Lindsey (Kyle), Adam and Carsyn and their first great grandchild- Amelia Kate.Her four sisters Pam (Jay), Karen (Ken), Wanda (Dennis) and Marti (John) were able to celebrate one last day with her on Friday, before her death.Mom was preceded in death by her parents; David & Violet Alwine, brother Dave and grandson Cade.Memorial contributions can be sent to Luther Memorial Church , 1907 Hollywood Drive, York PA 17403 or Hospice & Community Care of York, 325 St Charles way, York PA 17402.