Darlene A. Bailey
YORK - Darlene A. (Chappell) Bailey, 72, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at UMPC-Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Thomas A. Bailey, Jr to whom she was married for 50 years on June 14th.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Officiating the service will be Certified Celebrant Victoria Krouse. A viewing will be held from 9-11AM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held 11AM, Monday, September 16, 2019 in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Born January 23, 1947 in Upland, Chester Co., she was the daughter of the late William I. and Mildred E. (Kirby) Chappell.
She co-owned and operated Super Bowl Lanes in East York with her husband for several years.
Darlene loved the beach, sitting in sun, traveling with her husband and visiting the mountains. Occasionally she would pass the time with a crossword puzzle or game and she enjoyed listening to all types of music. She was also a Life Member of the Hellam American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Catholic War Vets in Columbia and attended bible study at Living Word. She served as President of the Jr. Bowlers Assoc., and was extremely proud of having coached her team to a PA Girls State Bowling Championship.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Bailey is also survived by a daughter, Deborah L. Bailey and her sons, Kyle and Adam Rutter; Thomas A. Bailey III and his daughter, Elizabeth Bailey and Katlynn M. Norris, daughter of her late son, Timothy A. Bailey.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Atlantic General Hospital—Bull On the Beach, C/O Bull on the Beach, 94th Street & Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, Maryland 21842. The funds donated will be added to the Bull on the Beach Penguin Swim Team. This event takes place annually on January 1st and Tom and Darlene have been involved with this event for 21 years.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019