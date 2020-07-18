1/1
Darlene A. (Fink) Craley
1943 - 2020
Darlene A. (Fink) Craley

York - Darlene A. (Fink) Craley, formerly of Dover, passed from life to Eternal life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 12:40 pm at Manor Care York-North, at the age of 76. She was the wife of the late Raymond F. Craley, Jr., who entered into rest on March 24, 2004.

Darlene was born in York on October 18, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Paul C. and Delores E. (Reigart). She worked at the former McCrory's Distribution Center in York for 25 years and then worked for Giant Food Store in Dover for 5 years. She was a member of the former Purple Cardinals (a Red Hatters group) in Dallastown. When she was able, she was very active in her church, the Morning Hour Chapel in East Berlin.

Darlene is survived by her two grandchildren, Tristan Flinchbaugh and Shay Flinchbaugh. She has two sisters, Joyce E. Rawling of Dallastown and Evelyn L. Snyder of Red Lion, and three brothers, Carl Fink and his wife (Kathy) of Red Lion, Kenneth Fink, Sr. and his wife Treva of Red Lion, and Charles "Jim" Fink and his wife Hilda of Windsor, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tina M. Flinchbaugh in 2018, and a brother, Larry Fink.

Viewing for Darlene will be on Wednesday, July 22nd, from 1-2 pm at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Darlene will begin at 2 pm at the funeral home with her pastor, Joseph Durika, officiating. Burial will take place at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: American Diabetes Association P. O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Online condolences may be offered at:

www.BurgFuneralHome.com








Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22, 2020.
