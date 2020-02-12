|
Darlene A. Sheffer
York - Darlene A. (Laughman) Sheffer, 73, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. She was the companion of Ray Frazer for 30 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Paradise Holtzschwamm Lutheran Church, 3241 Church Rd., Thomasville, PA 17364. A visitation will be from 1-1:30 p.m. prior the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on a farm on April 17, 1946 in Paradise Twp., she was the daughter of the late George S. and Pearl L. (Patterson) Laughman. Darlene was an Engineer Technician at BMY for 14 years.
Darlene was a member of Paradise Holtzschwamm Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling, art, horseback riding and jewelry.
Along with her companion, Ray, Darlene is survived by her son, Todd Sheffer of York; granddaughter, Makayla Sheffer; and brother, Philip Laughman and his wife, Shirl of Hellam.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020