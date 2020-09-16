1/
Darlene C. Baublitz
Darlene C. Baublitz

Bluff City, TN - Darlene C. Baublitz of Bluff City, TN died at home with family by her side on September 8, 2020. Born in York County, PA on June 26th, 1939, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Werner) Rupprecht. She was married to John Baublitz Jr. on September 28th, 1956. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Dean and Lori of Bluff City, TN and Robert (Yvonne) of Wareham, MA; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Diehl of Spring Grove, PA; and former daughter-in-law Lori Baublitz of Hanover, PA. Darlene will be welcomed in heaven by sisters Betty Hilty and Pauline Wolf, as well as her newborn son Dennis. She will be dearly missed by her extended family and many friends.

For more information, please visit: https://obituaries.neptuneso ciety.com/obituaries/brentwood-tn/darlene-baublitz-9351772.




Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
