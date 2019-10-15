Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
201 S. Main St.
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
201 S. Main St.
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Jacobs Stone Cemetery
Glenville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Hershey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Hershey


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Hershey Obituary
Darlene Hershey

Spring Grove - Darlene F. (Lucabaugh) Hershey, age 62, passed away at home after a lengthy battle with cancer, surrounded by her family, on October 14, 2019. She was the loving wife of Lynn Hershey; together they shared over 43 years of marriage.



Darlene was born in York on November 2, 1956 and was the daughter of the late John P. Lucabaugh and the late Florence A. (Mummert) Lucabaugh. She graduated from Susquehannock High School Class of 1974. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for many years prior to retiring. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. She was a devoted wife and mother and cherished her grandchildren.



In addition to her husband Lynn, she is survived by her sons Jason Hershey and Michael Hershey and his wife Kristin; her daughters Sharon Hershey and Melissa Hershey and her grandchildren Cooper and Kaitlynn and their mother Samantha; Emily, Brayden, and Ellie and their mother Tara and Michael II, Cameron, Lilly, Willow, and Kaylee. She is also survived by her brothers Sterling Lucabaugh and wife Mary, David Lucabaugh and wife Norma and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at 10:00AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St. Spring Grove, with Pastor Alison Bowlan officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at St. Jacobs Stone Cemetery in Glenville. Visitations will be held on Friday from 6:00-8:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362, and on Saturday from 9:00-10:00AM at the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Heather Baker Foundation, c/o Linda Hartman, 678 Old Hanover Rd. Spring Grove PA 17362.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Download Now