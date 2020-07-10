Darlene J. (Kann) Geesey
Manchester - Darlene J. (Kann) Geesey, 73, of Manchester, passed away at 9:40 PM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Colonial Park Care Center in Harrisburg. She was the wife of the late George H. Geesey, Jr. who passed away March 4, 1999.
Darlene was born June 11, 1947 in York and was the daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Hahn) Kann.
She graduated in 1965 from Northeastern High School in Manchester. She was employed as a secretary for both Northeastern School District and York County High School. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, Church Choir, Girl Scout Leader and Messiah United Methodist Church in York.
Darlene is survived by her daughter Susan "Sue" Geesey of Elizabethville, PA; her son,, Matthew Geesey and his wife Donna of Fort Mill, SC and one granddaughter, Kathryn Geesey.
A memorial service to celebrate Darlene's life will begin at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. Officiating at her service will be Reverend Michael Sigman
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Mission Central, 5 Pleasant View Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA. 17050.
