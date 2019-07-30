|
|
Darlene J. (Kerrigan) Meyers
Lakeland, FL - Darlene J. (Kerrigan) Meyers, 79, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Hospital under the care of Good Shepherd Hospice. She was the wife of the late Paul A. Meyers.
Born on July 10, 1940 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Dorothy (Baker) Kerrigan. Darlene was a graduate of William Penn Sr. High. She was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Tampa Bay Rays.
Darlene is survived by her children Barbara Robey (Doug), Judith Bell, and Deena Shean (Brady). She is also survived by her late husband's children Wendy Lease (Kerry) and Roger Meyers.; grandchildren include, Emma, Taylor, Sean, Meagan, Ryan, Bailey, Cole, Cory, Coby, Ashley and Jordan. Her surviving siblings are Dorothy Mann (John) and brother, LeRoy Kerrigan.
Per Darlene's wishes, no funeral services will be held. Instead, donations may be made in her honor to Good Shepherd Hospice, www.chaptershealth.org/give.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 30, 2019