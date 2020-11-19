1/1
Darlene L. Brunson
1939 - 2020
Spring Garden Twp. - Darlene L. "Dottie" Brunson, age 81, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 10:48 AM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ronald G. Brunson.

Born July 5, 1939 in Springfield Township, the daughter of the late George and Helen C. (Shrum) Messman, she had worked as a legal secretary for several firms in York prior to her retirement. She was a member of Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene.

Mrs. Brunson is survived by a daughter, Lori A. Brunson, of York; a son, Ronald L. Brunson, and his wife Lois, of Thomasville; two grandsons, Aaron and Jacob Brunson; and a brother, Wayne Messman. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Messman.

A private graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406, or to Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, 400 Stillmeadow Lane, York, PA 17404.

Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
