Darlene L. Henze
York - Darlene L. (McGuigan) Henze, 67, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy following her battle with cancer.
Born December 31, 1952 in York, a daughter of June (Mummert) Waltemyer of York and the late Larry McGuigan, she was a 1970 graduate of York Suburban High School. Darlene had worked as a buyer for Bon Ton Corp. and also with Schaefer Flowers - West End. She enjoyed utilizing her artistic talents by drawing, arranging flowers, crafting and gardening. Darlene loved going to the beach and tending to her cats, but most of all being a Mom and Nana.
In addition to her mother, Ms. Henze is survived by a daughter, Kayla L. Henze of Manchester; a son, Christopher S. Lewis and wife Jessica of Manchester; a granddaughter, Olivia Lewis; and a brother, David McGuigan of York.
A Gathering of Friends to celebrate Darlene's life will take place when social distancing restrictions are loosened. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., 2nd Fl., York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020