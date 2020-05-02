Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Henze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene L. Henze


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene L. Henze Obituary
Darlene L. Henze

York - Darlene L. (McGuigan) Henze, 67, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy following her battle with cancer.

Born December 31, 1952 in York, a daughter of June (Mummert) Waltemyer of York and the late Larry McGuigan, she was a 1970 graduate of York Suburban High School. Darlene had worked as a buyer for Bon Ton Corp. and also with Schaefer Flowers - West End. She enjoyed utilizing her artistic talents by drawing, arranging flowers, crafting and gardening. Darlene loved going to the beach and tending to her cats, but most of all being a Mom and Nana.

In addition to her mother, Ms. Henze is survived by a daughter, Kayla L. Henze of Manchester; a son, Christopher S. Lewis and wife Jessica of Manchester; a granddaughter, Olivia Lewis; and a brother, David McGuigan of York.

A Gathering of Friends to celebrate Darlene's life will take place when social distancing restrictions are loosened. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., 2nd Fl., York, PA 17401.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -