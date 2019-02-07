|
Darlene Leppo
YORK - Darlene M. (Simmons) Leppo, 87, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Spirit Trust Lutheran, Sprenkle Dr. in York. She was the wife of the late Duane F. Leppo.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York.
Mrs. Leppo was born in Laurel, MD on October 16, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Coover) Simmons. She had worked at the Dunkin Donuts in North York and the former Long John Silvers in North York. She had also worked as a dietician aide for the York Hospital and was also a secretary for her late husbands' auctioneer business. She was a supporter of the March-of-Dimes and of the York County Blind Center.
Mrs. Leppo leaves two daughters, Tracey Leppo- Nease and Michelle L. Rohrbaugh both of York; three sons, Baron, Steven, and Robert Leppo, all of York; three grandchildren, Brandon Kinsler, Duane Leppo, and David Leppo; numerous great grandchildren; four sisters, Beverly, Vickie, Connie, and Marsha, all of York; and two brothers, Ronnie and Paul of York. She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael & Donald Leppo, a daughter Kathy Leppo and her brother Thomas Simmons, all of York.
Floral arrangements may be sent to the funeral home for the services. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019