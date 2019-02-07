Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Leppo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Leppo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darlene Leppo Obituary
Darlene Leppo

YORK - Darlene M. (Simmons) Leppo, 87, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Spirit Trust Lutheran, Sprenkle Dr. in York. She was the wife of the late Duane F. Leppo.

A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York.

Mrs. Leppo was born in Laurel, MD on October 16, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Coover) Simmons. She had worked at the Dunkin Donuts in North York and the former Long John Silvers in North York. She had also worked as a dietician aide for the York Hospital and was also a secretary for her late husbands' auctioneer business. She was a supporter of the March-of-Dimes and of the York County Blind Center.

Mrs. Leppo leaves two daughters, Tracey Leppo- Nease and Michelle L. Rohrbaugh both of York; three sons, Baron, Steven, and Robert Leppo, all of York; three grandchildren, Brandon Kinsler, Duane Leppo, and David Leppo; numerous great grandchildren; four sisters, Beverly, Vickie, Connie, and Marsha, all of York; and two brothers, Ronnie and Paul of York. She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael & Donald Leppo, a daughter Kathy Leppo and her brother Thomas Simmons, all of York.

Floral arrangements may be sent to the funeral home for the services. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.