Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
YORK - Darlene R. Thoman, 74, of York, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at York Hospital.

Darlene was born May 18, 1944, in York and was the daughter of the late Leander and Beatrice (Mummert) Thoman.

In 1963 she graduated from William Penn High School in York. She was employed by Harley Davidson and Dentsply both in York, and also owned and operated B & D Catering in York. Darlene attended Mount Washington United Brethren Church.

Darlene is survived by her sister, Linda Thoman of Baltimore; nieces and nephews, and her friend Brenda Benedict. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Deanna Arnold and Sylvia Thoman, and her brother, Richard Thoman.

Her funeral service will begin at 9:30 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 8:30 to 9:30 Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Gordon "Skip" Bowen from Mount Washington United Brethren Church.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider The York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, Pennsylvania 17406.

To share memories of Darlene, please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
